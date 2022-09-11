APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to put a face on addiction, on Sunday, hundreds of residents gathered at Sabre-Lanes in Fox Crossing for the Wisconsin Lights of Hope A Recovery Celebration and Memorial Walk.

The walk, which was geared toward creating awareness for Substance Use Disorder (SUD), featured 114 Memorial signs with pictures of loved ones, their names, their forever age, and a brief story.

The event also had on display the latest set of Wisconsin Memorial Quilts, which according to founder Bev Kelley-Miller, are set up regionally to show the effects of SUD in families, communities, and throughout Wisconsin.

Each quilt featured images of those who have died due to SUD.

In addition, the event also welcomed guest speaker, Tom Farley, who lost his brother, comedian Chris Farley in 1997. Organizers report that Tom Farley is also in long-term recovery.

More than 1,000 Wisconsinites died from a drug overdose during the pandemic, according to recovery advocates.