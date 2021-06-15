Fox Valley Workforce Board holds job fair for Clearwater employees

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board is holding a private job fair for the employees affected by the sudden shutdown of the clear water paper planet.

At the beginning of this month, the company announced they would be shutting down the facility, leaving nearly 300 people without jobs. On Tuesday, June 15, the board alongside The Department of Workforce Development were in Neenah helping those employees connect with local businesses to find new jobs.

The job fair is being held at the Neenah Bridgewood Resort.

Bobbi Miller, a Fox Valley Workforce Development Board member, told Local Five that a majority of the companies at the job fair. Saying, “we’ve got a total of 38 companies and most are somewhat close to our area… a couple from Green Bay…”

Miller went on to say how the companies were hand selected by the company and the union so that the jobs that could be offered would be compatible with the employees.

The job fair will continue until Wednesday, June 16, at the Neenah Bridgewood Resort from 9 a.m. til 3 p.m.