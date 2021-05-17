Fox Valley’s Boys & Girls Club raises millions for renovations and programs improvements

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- One local Boys & Girls Club came out big from their recent fundraiser dedicated to facility and program improvements.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s raised over $10 million dollars during their “Great Futures Campaign.”

CEO Greg Lemke-Rochon of the club wanted to give a special thanks to everyone involved with this fundraiser and dedicate this win to the people of the local community. Saying,

“This is an extraordinary community filled with people who believe that every young person deserves a chance to realize their own great future.”

The Great Futures 2020 Campaign is the organization’s multi-faceted push to meet the developmental needs of a growing population of young people. Their initial goal was $9.875 million.

In 2020, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley evolved to meet the everchanging needs of the community youth and families. They opened their doors to children of essential workers, providing more than 85,000 meals at its Club locations and through drive-through meal assistance, as well as offering student support through the Club’s many positive youth development programs and targeted support services.

By 2023, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley hopes to grow the number of young people it serves on average each school day from a pre-pandemic number of 1,300 to 1,700.

The recent addition of the Bergstrom Automotive Youth Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Menasha is one of many facilities and program improvements made possible by the Great Futures Campaign.

Since opening its doors in 1998, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley has grown to serve up to 15,000 area youth each year at multiple locations. The Club provides youth development programming, a diverse array of no-cost mental and behavioral health services, and educational support through the Club`s STAR initiative.