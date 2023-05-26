(WFRV) – Charlie Knuth, a Fox Valley boy that had captured the hearts of thousands of viewers after courageously battling a rare skin disease and a cancer diagnosis, has died.

Family sources have confirmed Charlie’s passing on Facebook.

Tonight at 5:19 p.m. Charlie’s ferocious heart beat for the very last time. For the very first time, we left the hospital without him. He peacefully and painlessly died in our arms. We are shattered and suffering. Trisha Knuth, Charlie’s Mother

Charlie was born with a rare skin disease called epidermolysis bullosa, which caused his skin to blister and peel all over his body. To add on, he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2019.

Local 5 News has been following Charlie’s courageous life throughout the last several years. He was 17 years old.