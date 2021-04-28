Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance begins new environmental projects

(WFRV) – Winnebago Waterways is working to get the community ready for a lively couple of months.

Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance is working on the Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol Program. This project will help stop the aggressive spread of the flower. The Purple Loosestrife grows in wetlands and can become harmful when it populates. The organization is using beetles to combat the issue.

The organization wants people to be aware of invasive species when participating in outdoor activities. They are encouraging everyone to wash off their boats before putting them into the water; this will help get rid of any invasive species.

Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance is also asking for community involvement and will be hosting a volunteer event to help pick up trash. Saturday, May 1st they will be at 60 locations from Fond Du Lac to Green Bay.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.