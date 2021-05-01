Fox-Wolf Watershed clean-up across Wisconsin waterways

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Fishermen weren’t the only ones heading to the water on Saturday, volunteers with Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance journeyed across Wisconsin to help out by picking up.

Kelly Reyer, the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance Outreach Coordinator says, “Over 1500 volunteers are going out to over 60 sites throughout our basin. We removed a lot of trash and debris from our lakes and our rivers through this event.”

Jennifer Baerweld, a volunteer says, “Oshkosh has such a nice boat landing but unfortunately there are a few things here that need to be cleaned up.”

Organizers say one of the most collected items is facemasks, good for humans not so good for those the wildlife.

Reyer says, “Facemasks, we’ve seen so many more this year, compared to any other year. They have those little strings on them if they’re not cut, wildlife can get caught in them just like wildlife gets caught in the fishing line as well. I did a mini clean-up last week and we found 17 just at one park.”

Volunteers have also collected some unusual items.

Reyer says, “One year we found a message in a bottle. Pretty much anything we find shouldn’t be there.”

This group keeps tabs on all debris bagged.

Reyer says, “We have a trash tally sheet and we are tracking the number of full bags of garbage. The number of facemasks, straws tires electronics and plastic bags.”

By keeping count of what’s picked up, volunteers learn first-hand how they’re helping earth.

Ken Koebler, a volunteer says, “In Oshkosh, we have a lot of water out here and this is part of our community. If we all help out we can make a difference.”

More than 1500 volunteers helped clean up 60 sites along Lake Winnebago the Fox River and Lake Winneconne just to name a few.