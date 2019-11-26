Foxconn awards contracts for design, construction of Green Bay location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — ISG and DeLeers Construction, Inc., have been awarded contracts to design and construct Foxconn’s Green Bay location.

Foxconn announced Tuesday that work will begin for the designing and construction of Foxconn Place Green Bay’s 4,800 square-foot second-floor location at the WaterMark Building downtown.

ISG, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, environmental and planning firm, and DeLeers Construction, Inc., were selected for their wealth of experience and understanding of the local Green Bay area.

“ISG is no stranger to the Green Bay community given its local presence for more than 25 years through a previous acquisition. However, to be successful in this sort of project, it takes more than history; it requires a deep commitment to contextual design principles and we are eager to incorporate Foxconn’s strategic vision, surroundings, and overall user experience to create an impactful space,” explains Mark Chambers, AIA, CDT, LEED AP, ISG Principal and Green Bay office leader. “Through a partnership with DeLeers, our teams will help take the already thriving WaterMark Building and bring it to the next level,” notes Mark.

“The timing of this partnership is impeccable; 2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of DeLeers Construction, Inc., servicing the greater Green Bay community. In tandem with moving into our 75th year, we are excited and ready to service the needs of Foxconn,” said Jim DeLeers, President of DeLeers Constriction, Inc.

Both firms will start with the conceptualization of the design for Foxconn, followed by a submission to the City of Green Bay for their approvals.

Construction will then begin on the interior build upon approval.

The Green Bay location will house Foxconn events, including upcoming Foxconn Tech Talks and recruitment drives, and be a space for community engagement.

For more on Foxconn, visit their website.