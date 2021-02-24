Foxconn looking at building electric cars in Wisconsin

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group says it has signed a deal with a California startup to build electric cars, conceivably at Foxconn’s facilities in Wisconsin.

Details of the agreement with electric car company Fisker are expected in the coming months.

However, Fisker chairman and chief executive Henrik Fisker tells the Wall Street Journal that Foxconn’s property in Wisconsin would be an “obvious” choice for producing the vehicles.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a statement by Foxconn did not specifically say that the project would wind up at its facilities in Mount Pleasant, but it did not dismiss the possibility.