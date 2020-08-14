Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has received less than 1% of the money that Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group pledged to it two years ago amid the electronics giant’s expansion plans in Wisconsin.

Foxconn in August 2018 committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research.

It gave the school $700,000 in the first year of a 5-year agreement and records show the school has received no additional money over the past year.

The school says it continues to maintain open lines of communication with Foxconn representatives.

The Associated Press sent emails Friday seeking comment from Foxconn.

The UW System recently received more than $32 million in financial assistance to support coronavirus testing this year.

