Foxy Pedaler offering tours of downtown Green Bay once more

Tours will be limited to private groups for families and close friends

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular activity in the downtown area is cruising for a comeback!

The Foxy Pedaler is resuming tours as local area businesses continue to reopen. It’s the only quadricycle that can be found within the Green Bay city limits and it’s strolling down a street near you, just in time for summer.

The local company, based out of Keggers Bar on North Broadway, says it has implemented additional safety and cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of its riders and staff. After reviewing WEDC guidelines, organizers say they believe the Foxy Pedaler can safely resume operating tours.

Additional time will be added between tours to limit contact between tour groups and allow staff to do additional sanitizing procedures. Tours will be limited to private group tours for families and close friend groups with hopes to resume seat-by-seat tours later this summer. Bikes will be washed and disinfected at the end of each day of operation.

Foxy Pedaler management says they have prepared various practices including wearing masks, installing protective dividers between the driver and riders, and reducing capacity by only using every other seat. They add that they will continue to be flexible with the routes and theme of its riders, including partaking in the entire 2-hour excursion aboard the bike with no tavern stops.

You can find more information and book a tour on their website at FoxyPedaler.com. You can also check them out on their Facebook page.

