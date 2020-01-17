Fr. Jay Fostner’s position eliminated from St. Norbert College, organizational changes cited

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fr. Jay Fostner’s position at St. Norbert College has been eliminated, according to a letter sent to staff and faculty by President Brian Bruess.

In the letter, Bruess cites an “organizational update” as the reason for the elimination of Fr. Jay’s role of Vice President for Mission and Student Affairs. He held the position for the last nine years.

“I would like to recognize Fr. Jay for his 21 years of service to the College,” Bruess said in the letter. “Under his leadership, the College has seen many improvements integrating mission into our facilities through art, reflection spaces, and expressions of Norbertine heritage; enhancements to the Center for Norbertine Studies, the Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice and Public Understanding, and the Sturzl Center for Community Service and Learning; re-articulations of our mission statement; integration of mission and heritage into College hiring practices; the growth of many Student Affairs departments; and dramatic improvements to our residence halls.”

Bruess explains that “a critical part of our planning efforts is the work of aligning our organizational structure with our goals and strategies, work that has been underway for more than a year.”

The college will soon begin searching for a Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Student Engagement.

This new position will reportedly “include oversight of student affairs, student retention, and equity and inclusion.”