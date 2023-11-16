OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Franki Moscato is not only an American Idol contestant but Wisconsin’s locally known singer/songwriter and will be performing the National anthem at an upcoming Packers game has been asked to perform the National Anthem at one of the Packers’ upcoming games.

Being from Oshkosh, Moscato is no stranger to the cold, however singing in the freezing temperatures is a different beast. One month ago she got the call that she would be performing the anthem she would be singing the anthem at the Packers’ December 17th game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately got to brainstorming about how she would prepare her voice.

“My jaw freezes up and my teeth start chattering and it’s kind of hard for that to stop,” said Moscato. “And so I’ve had this partnership with Festival Foods for a few years, they’ve helped me with my foundation, and I thought well what if they let me use their negative 50-degree freezer where they store all their meat and ice cream and maybe I could be able to prepare for the freezing conditions for the packers.”

Local Five’s Samantha Petters caught up with Moscato as she did her vocal exercises in the Oshkosh’s Festival Foods walk-in freezer. Moscato has an ongoing partnership with the grocery store and got permission to use their freezer on a weekly basis. She makes it a goal to go every Monday and Thursday at 9 in the morning.

“I go in there about two times a week and I just kind of hang out in there until I can’t feel my hands and that’s when I know it’s time to start singing,” said Moscato. “And then I go do my shopping!”

Moscato told Samantha that singing the national anthem is an honor and she wants to give her best performance. She has performed at three Packers games before, but they have always taken place during the Summer.

“Singing the national anthem just means everything to me because it’s more than just a song it’s like a symbol of patriotism and I just want to be the best that I can and I feel like practicing in this Festival Foods freezer kind of helps me give the anthem the honor that it deserves,” explained Moscato.