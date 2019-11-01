‘Franki Moscato and Friends’ to perform Saturday at The Grand Oshkosh, raise suicide awareness

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Local singer and American Idol gold ticket winner Franki Moscato has a big performance on Saturday at The Grand Oshkosh, and it’s all for a great cause.

The 17-year-old will be the youngest headliner in the venue’s 136-year-history. The show is called “Franki and Friends,” and it’s all to promote suicide awareness through the Franki Moscato Foundation. She will be performing alongside area musicians Mike Underwood, Julio Reyes, Kurt Shipe and Ross Catterton.

The show will also include the premiere of her latest music video, “Aware.”

People in the Oshkosh area will also be able to take advantage of some great deals on Saturday from 39 merchants. It’s being called “Shopkosh” and you can learn all about it by clicking here.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available. To get yours, click here!