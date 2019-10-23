Fraud Affecting Menards’ Card Holders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those with credit cards from Menards might want to watch your next statement a bit more closely.
Several cardholders have been surprised at the checkout due to fraudulent activity.
“I was at the store purchasing some items and tried to use my Menards credit card. It was declined. However, I never got notified.”Jamie More, Menards’ Credit Card Compromised
It wasn’t until Jamie was checking out at Menards; she learned she may have been the victim of a data breach.
“They [Menards] did say that it was a Menards’ security breach not Capital One.”Jamie More, Menards’ Credit Card Compromised
Jamie says charges from a gas station in Michigan appeared on her next statement.
When social security numbers are compromised, they can be used to open another line of credit, so the Better Business Bureau recommends a security freeze.
“With a credit freeze, which is free, you can lock down or freeze your credit report, so that if anybody attempts to open up a new line of credit; they wouldn’t be able to.”Susan Bach, Better Business Bureau
Menards provided the following statement to WFRV:
“It appears that a group of traveling criminals is guessing at credit card numbers at gas pumps and when they hit upon a valid number, they are making unauthorized purchases. Capital One, the company that owns and administers the BIG Card, tells us that these are isolated incidences and that the problem has been resolved. It also appears that Federal Law Enforcement is hot on the heels of the culprits.”Jessie O’Mara, Marketing Menard Inc.