Fraud Affecting Menards’ Card Holders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those with credit cards from Menards might want to watch your next statement a bit more closely.

Several cardholders have been surprised at the checkout due to fraudulent activity.

“I was at the store purchasing some items and tried to use my Menards credit card. It was declined. However, I never got notified.” Jamie More, Menards’ Credit Card Compromised

It wasn’t until Jamie was checking out at Menards; she learned she may have been the victim of a data breach.

“They [Menards] did say that it was a Menards’ security breach not Capital One.” Jamie More, Menards’ Credit Card Compromised

Jamie says charges from a gas station in Michigan appeared on her next statement.

When social security numbers are compromised, they can be used to open another line of credit, so the Better Business Bureau recommends a security freeze.

“With a credit freeze, which is free, you can lock down or freeze your credit report, so that if anybody attempts to open up a new line of credit; they wouldn’t be able to.” Susan Bach, Better Business Bureau

Menards provided the following statement to WFRV: