IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca County are warning residents of a fraudulent towing company claiming to operate out of Iola.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on October 6, the Iola Police Department received the report, and upon further investigation, it was determined that the towing company was fraudulent and trying to scam people out of money.

Deputies say that the fraudulent towing company has used a few different names, such as ‘Rockstar Towing’ and ‘Trusty Towing.’ The scammers claim to be located at 155 Main Street in Iola.

“We are aware they have used different names, but in the past, they have used the same 155 Main Street address in Iola, Wisconsin,” explained Officer Mata with the Iola Police Department.

Officials say that these companies are asking for upfront payments in the form of debit, credit, or CashApp before sending out a tow truck.

The companies’ websites do not contain limited liability company (LLC) numbers or photographs of their logos, according to the Iola Police Department.

Anyone with additional details that could help the Iola Police Department and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is encouraged to contact Officer Mata.

No further information was provided.