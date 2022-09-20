BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is celebrating Meijer Day at the Zoo with free admission.

According to staff, the first 500 guests will receive free admission to the zoo thanks to Meijer, which will also be providing special giveaways (while supplies last).

What if you are the 501st person to arrive?

Zookeepers explained that the person who arrives in the 501 spot will get a gift basket valued at $100 and sponsored by the NEW Zoo.

Carmen Murach, the Interim Zoo Director, says, “Meijer is a wonderful partner to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park. They strongly support our animal conservation initiatives and consistently give back to the Green Bay community. We are grateful for their continued support!”

Meijer Day at the Zoo is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25.

Regular admission to the NEW Zoo is as follows:

Kids under 3 are free.

Children 3-15 and Seniors 62 and over are $8.

Adults are $11.

The new Neil Anderson Canopy Tour will also be open at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be bought in advance at the NEW Zoo website here.