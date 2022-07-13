GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Is there anything better than free beer? How about doing something good for your community in exchange for the complimentary drink?

The Service League of Green Bay is partnering with three Green Bay area breweries to help provide children who are in need for some back-to-school basics as part of its ‘Craft of Giving’ collection drive.

Noble Roots, Stillmank, and Zambaldi Beer are all participating locations that are accepting donations in exchange for one deliciously free craft beer between various dates in July.

Donations such as backpacks, stylish shoes, athletic socks, and variety packs of underwear will be given to the Service League of Green Bay’s ‘Back-to-School Store’ to support families in need.

“24% of students in Green Bay live in poverty, and our Back-to-School Store provides over 3,000 students here in our community with the necessary supplies for a successful school year,” said Ashley French, Marketing Chair for The Service League of Green Bay. “The Service League’s goal is to empower children to achieve their dreams regardless of socioeconomic status.”

Participating Breweries & Dates to Donate

Noble Roots Brewing Company 2790 University Avenue July 13 – July 16

Stillmank Brewing Company 215 North Henry Street July 20 – July 24

Zambaldi Beer 1649 South Webster Avenue July 26 – July 31



For more information on the Service League of Green Bay or to find out how to volunteer at the Back-to-School Store this August, click here.