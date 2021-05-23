Free bilingual COVID-19 pop-up clinic aims to eliminate vaccination barriers

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A free bilingual COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic was held on Saturday offering accessible and barrier-free vaccinations for those who wanted to be vaccinated.

The pop-up vaccine clinic was offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Maplewood Middle School and did not require residents to provide an ID or health insurance. During the clinic, bilingual workers were also present to help with communications.

“We’re making vaccinations accessible for everybody. You don’t have to worry about pre-registration. We’re not asking for ID’s. We’re not asking for health insurance. These are real-life barriers that are in place for many of perceived barriers for many and we want to make sure we are addressing them,” shares Tri-County Multicultural Communications Committee member Lisa Cruz.

Attendees were also given a $10 gift card to use at one of these three area businesses: Chicken Grill Mexican Restaurant, Quinto Sol Markets, or Lindo Michoacan Restaurant and Mini Market.