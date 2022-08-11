NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Need to restock your personal library or get a few gifts early? Stop and peruse the selection of books during FREE Day at a local book sale in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Librarians at the Neenah Public Library said everyone is welcome for the last day of their annual Friends of the Library book sale on Aug. 11.

They explain there should be stuff for everyone – adult fiction, music CDs, books on CD, Playaways, children’s books, and magazines. The ‘free’ part is for everything that remains on the last day of the sale to give to bibliophiles on Thursday.

The book sale began at 9:00 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 9:00 p.m.