Free COVID-19 community testing site to open in Shawano Co.

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A free COVID-19 community testing site will be available in Shawano for multiple days through the start of December.

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department says the testing site will be available for walk-in service beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 504 Lakeland Road at the old Lakeland Industries building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site will be available on four dates:

Tuesday, October 20

Tuesday, November 3

Tuesday, November 17

Tuesday, December 1

Health officials say the testing site is available to the public through a collaboration among the Wisconsin National Guard, Shawano County Emergency Management, and the Shawano Menominee Counties Health Department.

“This testing site supports the health of our community by making testing more available to those who need it while working together to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Shawano Menominee-Counties Interim Health Officer Theresa Harmala said.

No appointments are needed and testing will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a total of 300 tests per day. Patients will be notified of test results by the National Guard in the days following the testing event.

Testing will be available to anyone, but it is recommended that those with symptoms or with a known exposure to COVID-19 be tested.

Health officials say traffic should enter the testing site from the south driveway on 504 Lakeland Road. For additional information visit the Shawano County Health Department’s website and Facebook page.

