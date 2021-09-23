Free COVID-19 vaccines available at Oshkosh Farmers Market on select Saturdays

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department will offer four free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on select Saturdays during the Oshkosh Farmers Market.

According to the Health Department, the first clinic will be on September 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Time Community Theater located on 445 N. Main Street. Officials add that three additional clinics will be held on October 16, October 23, and October 30, from 8 a.m. to noon also at the Time Community Theater.

“The infections in Winnebago County have been rapidly increasing over the past several weeks,” stated Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. ” At this time, you should assume any public place in the community has infected person(s) present. The best way to minimize the current surge is by using the prevention strategies we know work, such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated when possible. The Time Community Theater continues to be a great partner as a host for our community vaccination clinics.”

Health officials note that both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, along with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the September 25th clinic at the Farmers Market. The clinic is open to anyone 12 years and older, and appointments are not required.

Free assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties who need transportation or help to navigate transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments; Call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and a complete listing of all area vaccination clinics, please visit www.wcvaccine.org.