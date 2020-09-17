GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Free drive-in movie coming to Green Bay for two nights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay will be home to a free drive-in movie next week.

U.S. Cellular says it will host a “Movie Under the Stars” experience at Packer RV Parking at 949 Tony Canadeo Run at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 26.

The drive-in, a screening of Shrek, will be open to 150 vehicles free of charge each night. To register for a parking pass now, click here. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each vehicle will receive complimentary movie snacks, courtesy of U.S. Cellular.

