Free drive-thru Dairy Distribution at Southern Door High School on June 24

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking for an assortment of dairy products can stop by Southern Door High School to get a free cooler bag of dairy products.

According to officials, on June 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until supplies run out) a drive-thru Dair Distribution will be happening at Southern Door High School’s parking lot.

A free cooler bag will be handed out full of dairy products including:

Milk

Butter

Cheese curds

Other cheese products

There will be a limit of one bag per vehicle.

The distribution is sponsored by Maple Valley Mutual Insurance Company with help from the following organizations:

Southern Door FFA

Southern Door FFA Alumni

Local farmers

4-H clubs

Community volunteers

More information can be found on Southern Door County School District’s Facebook page.