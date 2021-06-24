LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Free drive-thru Dairy Distribution at Southern Door High School on June 24

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking for an assortment of dairy products can stop by Southern Door High School to get a free cooler bag of dairy products.

According to officials, on June 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until supplies run out) a drive-thru Dair Distribution will be happening at Southern Door High School’s parking lot.

A free cooler bag will be handed out full of dairy products including:

  • Milk
  • Butter
  • Cheese curds
  • Other cheese products

There will be a limit of one bag per vehicle.

The distribution is sponsored by Maple Valley Mutual Insurance Company with help from the following organizations:

  • Southern Door FFA
  • Southern Door FFA Alumni
  • Local farmers
  • 4-H clubs
  • Community volunteers

More information can be found on Southern Door County School District’s Facebook page.

