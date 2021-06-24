Free drive-thru Dairy Distribution at Southern Door High School on June 24

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking for an assortment of dairy products can stop by Southern Door High School to get a free cooler bag of dairy products.
According to officials, on June 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until supplies run out) a drive-thru Dair Distribution will be happening at Southern Door High School’s parking lot.
A free cooler bag will be handed out full of dairy products including:
- Milk
- Butter
- Cheese curds
- Other cheese products
There will be a limit of one bag per vehicle.
The distribution is sponsored by Maple Valley Mutual Insurance Company with help from the following organizations:
- Southern Door FFA
- Southern Door FFA Alumni
- Local farmers
- 4-H clubs
- Community volunteers
More information can be found on Southern Door County School District’s Facebook page.