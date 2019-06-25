Free family fun up for grabs on Kids’ Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Titletown is once again celebrating the city’s youth Tuesday as part of its 17th annual Kids’ Day.
Kids’ Day was created back in 2003 as a way to celebrate children and show their appreciation for their school work and volunteerism. All Kids’ Day events and activities are free for children (ages 17 and under) as long as they have wristbands, which can be found at these locations:
- Bay Beach Amusement Park
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
- Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office
- Brown County Library-Central, E & SW Branches
- Mayor’s Office
- Howe Neighborhood Resource Center
- Neighborhood Associations
- Dental Associates
- Pizza Ranch
- 9th Street Wellness Center and Farmhouse
- Joannes and Resch Pools
- Green Bay City Playgrounds
Some of Tuesday’s perks for kids include:
- Free rides at Bay Beach Amusement Park
- Free admission to Green Bay public pools
- One free bag of popcorn at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Amphitheater
- Free bus rides all day (adults also ride free when accompanied by children)
For more activities and community fun on Kids’ Day, click this link for the Kids’ Day brochure.