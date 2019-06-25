Free family fun up for grabs on Kids’ Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Titletown is once again celebrating the city’s youth Tuesday as part of its 17th annual Kids’ Day.

Kids’ Day was created back in 2003 as a way to celebrate children and show their appreciation for their school work and volunteerism. All Kids’ Day events and activities are free for children (ages 17 and under) as long as they have wristbands, which can be found at these locations:

Bay Beach Amusement Park

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office

Brown County Library-Central, E & SW Branches

Mayor’s Office

Howe Neighborhood Resource Center

Neighborhood Associations

Dental Associates

Pizza Ranch

9th Street Wellness Center and Farmhouse

Joannes and Resch Pools

Green Bay City Playgrounds

Some of Tuesday’s perks for kids include:

Free rides at Bay Beach Amusement Park

Free admission to Green Bay public pools

One free bag of popcorn at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Amphitheater

Free bus rides all day (adults also ride free when accompanied by children)

For more activities and community fun on Kids’ Day, click this link for the Kids’ Day brochure.