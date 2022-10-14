(WFRV) – Over 120,000 fentanyl test strips have been delivered to organizations across Wisconsin to help prevent drug overdose deaths.

The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on October 13, and it comes as drugs mixed with fentanyl are currently the leading cause of overdose deaths in the state.

In 2020, there were 812 overdose deaths in Wisconsin where illegally manufactured fentanyl was considered to be probable or suspected of contributing cause of death.

“Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter fentanyl than ever before,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late. That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives.”

With these testing strips, results are known within minutes which is crucial in possibly preventing an overdose from a drug that is unable to be detected by sight, taste, smell, or touch, and can be present in just about any type of drug not purchased from a licensed pharmacy.

The first phase of the DHS fentanyl test strip distribution program is a partnership with tribal nation health clinics, county health and human services departments, county and municipal health departments, and organizations that work with people who use drugs.

Other types of organizations are expected to be eligible to participate in the program in future phases.

In total, 120,600 fentanyl test strips will be distributed throughout Wisconsin.