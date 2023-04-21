ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Grammy-nominated chart-topper, Flo Rida, is set to bring a ‘good feeling’ to the Titletown District for a free concert that highlights the annual Summer Fun Days Showcase.

Kicking off summer in a big way, plenty of outdoor activities for all ages throughout the day will be capped off by a free concert from rapper Flo Rida on June 3.

The Summer Fun Days Showcase, presented by Ticketmaster, will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. that Saturday.

The day’s events include music performances, arts and crafts, interactive games, and programs to preview the variety of upcoming offerings planned for the summer.

The Flo Rida concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the Lambeau Field west parking lot. Officials say that Ridge Road will be closed to traffic beginning in the early afternoon.

More information about the Summer Fun Days Showcase can be found here.