Free flu shot clinic to be offered at Lambeau Field on Dec. 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are partnering with Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health to offer free flu shots to the community this weekend.

The drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community members are asked to register for a time slot on MyBellin.org by creating or signing into an account and scheduling a time to receive their flu shot.

Registration is also available by calling 920-445-7373 or toll-free at 888-758-7373. You do not need to be a Bellin patient to receive a flu shot at the event.

Flu shots are available for all ages, but drive-thru flu shots generally are not recommended for children under the age of 8 or those who have trouble sitting still to receive a vaccine.

To receive a flu shot, individuals must stay in their car the entire time and every person in the vehicle older than 2-years-old must wear a mask while at the event.

The Flu Shot Clinic will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the parking lot on the east side of Lambeau Field off of Lombardi Avenue and Oneida Street.

Community members should enter at Lot 3 off of Lombardi Avenue and proceed to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Signage will direct drivers to the correct spot and will provide instructions for those receiving a shot.

Co-branded Packers and Bellin Health face masks will also be provided for free to all community members receiving their flu shot.

For more information about what to expect at the drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic, Bellin Health has created a helpful video to demonstrate how it works: youtube.com/watch?v=Uo5dFnZxlJk.