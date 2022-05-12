OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) will once again be offering free meals to children through its Summer Food Service Program.

“This program fills a void created when school meals are not available,” said OASD Director of Food Services, Michele Stahmann. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

The OASD’s food program provides free meals for children 18 and under, as well as those who are older and fall under certain qualifications. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Public Instruction.

Providing nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable, is the Summer Food Service Program’s primary goal.

Participating OASD locations:

Jefferson Elementary and Oaklawn Elementary : June 13 – July 7 (Monday through Thursday; closed July 4) Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15 a.m. and Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – Noon

and : June 13 – July 7 (Monday through Thursday; closed July 4) Perry Tipler Middle School : June 13 – July 7 (Monday through Thursday; closed July 4) Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – Noon (Grab and go breakfast at this site is available for OASD middle school students enrolled in summer school from 7:45 – 8:15 a.m.)

: June 13 – July 7 (Monday through Thursday; closed July 4) Oshkosh West High School : June 7 – July 18 (Monday through Friday; closed July 4) Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:20 a.m. and Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

: June 7 – July 18 (Monday through Friday; closed July 4)

For more information on the OASD’s Summer Food Service Program, click here.