BELLEVUE, WI (WFRV) – Some folks thought they might have to curb their weekend fun because of gas prices got quite the surprise Thursday when they pulled into the Kwik Trip.

Northshore Bank Employees were celebrating the bank’s 100th anniversary by giving away gas for 100 minutes.

The pop-up gas giveaway offered anybody who pulled up to the pump $50 of gas, their windshield cleaned, and a cookie for the road.

“It’s been interesting,” Kerri Collins, V.P and District Manager for the Northeast Region told Local 5 News. “People are pulling up and saying, what’s the catch? Is this really real?”

Northshore Bank says it’s planned community outreach and random acts of kindness throughout the year.

There were other pop-up gas giveaways going on throughout the state.

“I just had one lady say to me this is about paying it forward,” added Collins. “And she said I’m going to do something after this. And that just warmed my heart!”

Founded in 1923, North Shore Bank is commemorating 100 years. The mutual savings bank is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and has assets of $2.6 billion and 43 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.