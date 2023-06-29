ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – The Green Bay Civic Symphony has been deep in rehearsals for its upcoming free concert at Austin Straubel Airport Saturday.

Local 5 was at Thursday’s rehearsal of the all-volunteer and talented orchestra at Ashwaubenon High School.

The concert will take place at the JetAir Hangar. It will feature soaring patriotic songs and performances of flight-themed music.

The song selection ranges from Frank Sinatria’s “Come Fly With Me” to the theme song from the “Top Gun” Movie.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack will serve and emcee and recite Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address to “Liberty Fanfare” by John Williams.

They’re also planning pre-concert festivities.

“We have face painting, an instrumental petting zoo, and food trucks if you get hungry, ” explained the symphony’s Executive Director Seong Kyung Graham. “There will also be a flight simulator with Pilotsmith Flight School, so you can experience what it’s like to fly.”

You have to bring your own lawn chair and parking is off-site at the Oneida casino with a free shuttle to the airplane hangar.

Civic Symphony of Green Bay Board President Dan Marbes says this is just another way the orchestra is trying to go beyond the stereotype of what it means to enjoy classical music.

“We can play serious music but we can do it in a fun and engaging way that’s family-friendly and gives people something the community they can do for this holiday weekend,” he said.

The event starts at noon and the concert is at 3 p.m.

Both the pre-concert activities and the concert, plus the shuttle, are free.

There will be a charge for purchasing refreshments and food from food trucks that will be on site.