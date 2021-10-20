Free in-school COVID-19 testing comes to Green Bay Area Public School Dist.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Students in the Green Bay Area Public School District will be able to receive free COVID-19 testing.

According to an administration email, district officials say school nurses and contract tracers will be able to provide this service in all schools beginning Monday, Nov. 1.

In addition, students, parents, and guardians can choose to not partake in-school testing. The district will not test a child without a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

If you do want your child to be able to get tested at school, district officials urge parents/guardians to sign a consent form so they can keep it on file.

In the email, they stress that the district’s school nurses will decide if the child shows any symptoms and they, or a contact tracer, will contact the parent/guardian to seek permission to test their child prior to any testing being done.

With consent, the child will receive a free diagnostic PCR test for the virus that causes COVID-19. Testing will be available during the school day Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, district officials say testing will be available until 11:00 a.m., due to the time the tests are scheduled to be picked up to be taken to a lab.

How does the test work? Health officials say testing involves inserting a small swab, similar to a cotton swab, into both nostrils to be able to get what is needed.

Why should your child be tested?

If an unvaccinated student is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms but has not had close contact, district officials say a negative PCR test would allow the student to return to school (if the student does not have a fever, diarrhea, or vomiting).

Vaccinated students who are symptomatic without close contact would be able to stay in school.

Recieving test results

If a child is tested at school, a parent/guardian will be notified of the test result or informed of how the test result will be received (for example: by phone, text, or email). District officials say they anticipate test results will be returned within 24-48 hours, but are dependent on the testing timelines of the labs.

Can you bring your child to school to be tested if they are ill?

The simple answer is no. If students are presenting symptoms of COVID-19, school officials ask parents/guardians to keep the child at home and get them tested at a local testing site.

District officials also explain that, if a parent/guardian decides that they want to have their child tested on day 6 or day 16 (for household close contact) of their quarantine, they must have their child tested at one of the local testing sites, not at school.

Where to find a consent form

District officials say a consent form requires a parent or guardian to use their child’s student ID number. The link they gave in the administrative email to start the process of a consent form can be found here.

If you do not know your child’s student ID number, you can locate it in the Infinite Campus Parent Portal. If you are having difficulty with the Parent Portal, you are asked to contact the Help Desk at servicedesk@gbaps.org or call 920-448-2148.