(WFRV) — Miller Lite may be offering free beer according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet.

WHEN THEY WIN, WE ALL WIN. ENJOY YOUR FREE MILLER LITE, AMERICA. Details coming soon ⚽🍻 — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) July 2, 2019

It appears a free Miller Lite will be offered following the U.S. Women’s soccer team victory over England Tuesday.

The 2-1 victory for the U.S. sends the team into the World Cup Final to play either the Netherlands or Sweden. England will play in a third-place game for the second World Cup in a row.