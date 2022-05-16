MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – While the news that Abbot will restart production is a step in the right direction, parents may wonder where they can get baby formula in the meantime amid a nationwide shortage.

One option is the Fox Cities Salvation Army.

“A lot of parents are concerned and not just about themselves but other families and children,” said Julie Larsen, the director of the Fox Cities Salvation Army Children’s Learning Center.

She buys formula for the kids who come to the learning center and said that it isn’t only harder to find formula, but it also costs more money. She said she’s lucky because most of the kids that they take care of don’t use baby formula so they only have to buy it for a few of them.

The Fox Cities Salvation Army also gives away formula at their food pantry, but supply varies day-to-day. Right now they have about 10 cans they can give away to people who need them.

Salvation Army officials ask people to call ahead and ask about formula availability before coming out and trying to get some.

St. Joseph Food Program also has a supply of baby formula thanks to a large donation about two months ago.

Executive Director Monica Clare explained they have lots of formula available and want to give it to people who need it before the expiration date which according to the bottom of the can is next March.

They are limiting the baby formula to two cans per family.

She said people have been very appreciative and thankful when they’ve come in and found out that baby formula is available for free.

St. Joseph Food Program has mostly Nestle baby formula available.