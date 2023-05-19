ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – Bergstrom Subaru is proving they really do love dogs!

This weekend the car dealership’s locations in the Green Bay area and Oshkosh featured dock diving with some very talented canines.

Folks who attended were treated to snacks and some lunch.

This is part of Subaru’s overall efforts to get more orphaned dogs into permanent homes.

“Subaru has the initiative to support and love our dogs,” explained Subaru of Green Bay General Manager Craig Komp. “So what we do is we have an event every year that brings attention to adoption agencies looking to place dogs into homes.”

The fun continues Saturday, May 20th, until 4 p.m.

Dog owners are encouraged to stop by the Pilgrim Road location for a complimentary photo taken by a professional photographer.