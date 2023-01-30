GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winter enthusiasts that had circled Titletown’s ‘Free Tubing Day’ on their calendar will have to wait another week after bitterly cold temperatures have prompted organizers to postpone.

According to a release, ‘Free Tubing Day’ at Ariens Hill in the Titletown District will be moved from January 31 to February 7.

Organizers say that all details will remain the same, with Ariens Hill being open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admissions will close at 7 p.m.

“Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill. The location can’t be beat, and the tubing is on us,” said AriensCo Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens. “We love to see the community and families making memories in the snow at Ariens Hill.”

