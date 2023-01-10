GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Green Bay Packers season may have come to a close, that doesn’t mean the Titletown District is taking any time off.

Tubing at Ariens Hill will be entirely free for all guests, community members, kids, and even those kids-at-heart for Free Tubing Day on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ariens Hill will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., with admissions closing at 7 p.m.

“Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill. The location can’t be beat, and the tubing is on us,” said AriensCo Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens. “We love to see the community and families making memories in the snow at Ariens Hill.”

Officials say that all guests must sign a waiver to go tubing at Titletown. That can be filled out prior to arriving through Titletown’s website here.

Each adult (18+) must complete their own waiver, with every adult able to add up to 10 minors per waiver. A new waiver must be completed for every visit unless the visitor has a season pass.

Following the completion of the waiver, guests will receive a QR code for them to scan upon check-in at the admissions building

Those with Titletown say for the safety of all guests, tube riders must be at least 42″ tall and are required to ride in their own tube.

Titletown remains cashless, with credit/debit cards and Titletown gift cards the only forms of payment accepted. A free, cash-to-card conversion station is available inside 46 Below, a Titletown restaurant, for convenience.

All activities are subject to change depending on the weather. Those interested in staying in the loop with Titletown can visit their social media pages.