Free Tubing Day for families at Ariens Hill in Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you haven’t been able to enjoy the thrills of tubing this season, today is the day.

Ariens Hill in Titletown will be hosting its second annual Free Tubing Day, courtesy of AriensCo. You may just want to remember to bring a handy pair of bibs along with you.

For one day only, tubing seekers can experience free, complimentary tubing at Ariens Hill. But before riders can take the 46-foot plunge down the 300-foot track, they will have to sign a waiver. Any guests 13-years of age or younger will need a parent present to sign a waiver for them before they can participate- those who are ages 14 to 17 can turn in a completed waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Tube riders can hand in their waivers and obtain a complimentary tubing pass in Titletown’s Admissions building. For the safety of all guests, tube riders must be at least 42″ tall and are required to ride in their own tube. Full age, height and health restrictions for tubing, as well as rules and regular hours can be found online here.

It’s a beautiful morning in @titletown and it’s Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill! Tubing will be free to all visitors from 4-7 p.m. I’m live with all the details! ❄️ #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Ya2hjY5Kzz — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 4, 2020

While tubes are being returned to the top of Ariens Hill via an automated system, tube riders can climb the stairs to the summit to begin another ride. Hill attendants are present to instruct riders when to proceed down the hill.

All activities are subject to change depending on weather. Up-to-date information about activities and programming is shared through Titletown’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ariens Hill be open for free tubing from 4 to 7 p.m.