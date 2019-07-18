Free, year-round bus routes to and from Titletown coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

The Green Bay Packers, City of Green Bay and Green Bay Metro Transit announced details Thursday of free, year-round bus routes, aimed at connecting Lambeau Field and Titletown with downtown Green Bay.

The enhanced Route 8 “Green” and Route 9 “Gold” lines will be free for all riders year-round, during all hours that Green Bay Metro operates. Residents and visitors will be able to ride between downtown Green Bay and Titletown, free of charge.

The free routes will begin July 25th, and will run each weekday between 5:15 a.m. and 9:45 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Buses will run every 30 minutes, with stops that serve Lambeau Field at Lombardi Avenue and Titletown on Ridge Road.

“These free bus routes offer fans, visitors to Green Bay and residents with a convenient, affordable transportation option that links Titletown and Lambeau Field with the many attractions downtown,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re pleased to continue partnering with Green Bay Metro and we are looking forward to seeing fans utilize this free option.”

“We have so many amenities across the city of Green Bay,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “There’s a lot of attractions downtown that people are interested in checking out, a lot of amenities out here in the Titletown District and Lambeau Field and our practice field out here. Just making it very easy and accessible for people to circulate between those two poles is really important.”

Regular game day routes will continue to provide service to Titletown and Lambeau Field for all Packers home games.