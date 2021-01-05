Freedom Area School District appoints Interim District Administrator after sudden passing of Kevin Kilstofte

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Freedom Area School District announced on Tuesday they have appointed Dr. Jill Mussett as Interim District Administrator effective immediately after the sudden passing of former District Administrator, Kevin Kilstofte.

Dr. Massette’s current role in the district is Director of Special Education, Curriculum and Assessment, and has held that position for three years.

Board President Tom Harke said, “Dr. Mussett is already familiar with the district and had worked closely with Mr. Kilstofte which will allow for a smooth transition.”

Kevin Kilstofte who died suddenly on Dec. 31, at his home in Green Bay while recovering from surgery, had led the district for the past 8 1/2 years.

“While my heart is heavy with the sudden passing of Mr. Kilstofte, I am truly honored to serve Freedom in this capacity. I will continue to be dedicated to supporting the students, families, staff and community of the Freedom Area School District,” said Dr. Jill Mussett.