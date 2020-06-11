Freedom drive-in to stream special Garth Brooks

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Field of Scenes Drive-In Movie Theatre in Freedom will be streaming a special Garth Brooks concert on Saturday, June 27.

Field of Scenes is one of 300 drive-in theaters across North America that will stream the exclusive concert.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Additional details will be released at a later date.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5