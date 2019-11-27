Freedom Fire Dept. eyes new $3.9-million building to address safety concerns

Freedom’s fire department is trying to convince the town that it needs a new building for its emergency responses. The town’s fire chief says the department is running out of space and safety has taken a backseat.

“We have guys getting dressed to leave on a call two feet away from a moving vehicle creating a safety concern,” said Mark Green, chief of the Freedom Fire Dept.

The current building has been around since the 80s housing Freedom’s fire department, first responders and town hall. There’s been a proposal for a new building in the past that’s failed, but they’ve made concessions.

“This current proposal is for the fire/EMS portion only,” he said. “Currently, if we were to pull a truck outside the door here, there’s not enough room between the door and the street to even have a truck outside the door and close the door. The size of the equipment is kind of forcing us out of this building.”

The town bought land about ten years ago, expecting a new building to be approved in that time.

“We have no way for anybody to clean up before they go home,” he said. “This new facility would include shower stalls.”

The new $3.9-milion building would give the town’s volunteer first responders more room to work.

“We desperately need to be able to spread things out a little bit,” said Green. “From safety concerns to operational concerns and everything in between.”

The next public forums are at Freedom Town Hall December 11 and January 4th.