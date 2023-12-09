FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season upon us, a local food pantry is asking for some help.

Officials with the Freedom Food Pantry said that the need for their services is greater than ever right now. They now serve around 80 families and distribute food twice a month saying the higher cost of food right now has contributed to the growing need for their services.

Pantry officials said that recently they have ran out of certain food items on their distribution days.

“I wanted to be part of something that is this valuable to the people it serves,” said Jay Breyer who is one of the volunteers at the pantry. “(People here have) heart, it’s not just a machine where things come in and things come out. They know the clients that come through they all have relationships with each other.”

Breyer said he’s been volunteering at the pantry for about a year and half. He said he hopes that people can find it in their hearts to contribute in any way that they can.

“Look at your cupboards, look at your table, be grateful for what you have and realize there’s people who have less,” said Breyer.

Chad Kortz is now the president of the food pantry. He said he began volunteering with his grandma back when he was in high school.

“You hear the personal stories, you connect with them and your heart feels for them when they’re in need.,” said Kortz.

Kortz said the pantry opened in 2001 and initially served about 20 families. He said the pantry doesn’t turn anybody away and that some of their clients come from neighboring towns.

They have many dedicated volunteers, but said sometimes keeping up with the growing need in the community can be a challenge.

“You kind of learn as you get older that you have two hands, one to help yourself and another one to help others that may be in need,” said Kortz. “That’s what we like to do around here. We’re at the giving time of year and we’ll take anything.”

The pantry recently relocated from the high school to the old Freedom fire department station which is connected to the town hall.