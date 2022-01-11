Freedom High Schooler creates password generating app, wins Congressional App Challenge

Side view of female hand typing on laptop keyboard. Freelancer working with laptop at cafe. Technology and flexible working.

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV)- Let’s give a big round of applause to the District 8 2021 Congressional App Challenge winner; Ryan Wagner.

The Freedom High School Senior got the chance to talk with Representative Mike Gallagher to discuss his interest in technology, the app itself, and the importance of young adults learning cyber technology-themed skills.

The Congressional App Challenge is a district-wide competition for middle school to high school students to learn crafts like coding and programming to hopefully spark an interest in computer science fields. There were nearly 20 different applications sent in for the Challenge.

Wagner “secured” victory of the App Challenge with Locked In: A Password Generator. The app would create random and safe passwords for a user and then store those passwords on a secure document that can be accessed later.

Rep. Gallagher was thoroughly impressed by the High School Senior’s idea and the good it could do. Saying, “Ryan’s password generator addresses a pressing real-world challenge by helping Wisconsinites better protect their personal information online…”

As Wagner looks to the future, he says he is planning on attending the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, next year to study Software Engineering. Congrats Ryan!