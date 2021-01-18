FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Freedom man charged for 5th OWI offense after car vs semi accident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Freedom man for his fifth OWI offense with a child under the age of 16 in the car.

According to officials, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a car versus semi accident on Hwy 47 at Hwy S in Outagamie County.

It was determined that 40-year-old Brian Brennan, from Freedom, was above his .02 restriction. Brennan was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

This was Brennan’s fifth offense with an underage passenger in the vehicle.

According to a release, Brennan was transported to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

