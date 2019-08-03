FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Freedom man in hospital following hit-and-run crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. – A 23-year-old Freedom man is currently being treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

At around 5:45 AM, Outagamie County deputies responded to the crash on Greiner Road near Maloney Road in the Town of Freedom.

The 23-year-old was found with significant injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

It is believed that was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours and may have been hit several hours being found.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories