Freedom man in hospital following hit-and-run crash

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. – A 23-year-old Freedom man is currently being treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

At around 5:45 AM, Outagamie County deputies responded to the crash on Greiner Road near Maloney Road in the Town of Freedom.

The 23-year-old was found with significant injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

It is believed that was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours and may have been hit several hours being found.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.