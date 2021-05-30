FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Freedom man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Town of Freedom was seriously injured after a motorcycle incident on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Cty Tk EE and Lone Oak Drive in the Town of Freedom for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist, being driven by a 37-year-old man from Freedom, was traveling southbound on Cty Tk EE when it failed to make the curve just north of Lone Oak Dr and went down in the roadway.

Officials say the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries and authorities report that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

