Freedom School District appoints new District Administrator

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Freedom Area School District Board of Education announced their new District Administrator who will lead the school district moving forward.

Dr. Jill Mussett was appointed on Monday, April 19, and has been serving as Interim District Administrator in the district since January 2021 after the sudden passing of Mr. Kevin Kilstofte. According to officials, Dr. Mussett has been with the Freedom Area School District since January 2015.

Dr. Mussett has served in multiple roles including:

Elementary Associate Principal

Director of Special Education

Curriculum and Assessement

“I am truly honored to be named the next District Administrator of the Freedom Area School District,” says Dr. Mussett.

Dr. Mussett will reportedly continue as Interim District Administrator through June 30 and on July 1, she will assume the role of District Administrator.

Board President Tom Harke says the board is confident in Mussett’s leadership.

“The board unanimously appointed Dr. Mussett to the position and we are confident in her leadership. We know that we are in good hands,” says Harke.