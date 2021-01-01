Freedom School District mourns death of school administrator, Kevin Kilstofte

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) The Freedom Area School District has announced the death of their District Administrator.

School District Administrator Kevin Kilstofte died December 31, at his home in Green Bay while recovering from surgery.

Kilstofte led the district for the past 8 1/2 years. Prior to joining Freedom in 2012, he served as Denmark High School Principal and held other positions in the middle and high school.

He earned his Specialist Certificate in Administrative Leadership from UW-Milwaukee and Master of Education from Nicholls State University in Louisiana. Kilstofte was a K-12 general education and special education teacher for nine years before becoming principal.

In a statement from the school district, “Kilstofte was passionate about improving educational opportunities for all students and helped FASD become one of the highest achieving school districts in the Fox Valley. We are extremely saddened.”

Freedom Area School District counselors are available for any students, staff or families who wish to connect.