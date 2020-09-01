Freedom school district ready to start hybrid learning

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) While some larger school districts are going strictly virtual, one local school district begins the school year with the hybrid learning model.

Kevin Kilstofte, Superintendent for the Freedom Area School District says, “We are in-person five days a week, throughout the district. Pre-K through 12 and parents also have an option for their children to learn virtually from home.”

So much and cleaning has gone into this school year and staff says they’re ready when students walk through the doors.

Kilstofte says, “One of the biggest issues is signage, as far as washing your hands, and social distancing and the basic standard things like wearing your mask. We have parents at all three schools coming in to pick up technology devices, hotspots, Chromebooks, or I-Pads for their homes.”

Freedom School District is offering its more than 1600 students virtual and in-person learning, so even teachers are getting new instructions.”

Andrew Ryan teaches AP Chemistry and Forensic Science is excited about all the new gadgets that come with this school year. “We’re using Zoom and I’ll be able to hear them in my earpiece and the students at home will be able to see the board at all times.”

Ryan says this new way learning isn’t an exact science but like chemistry —testing will help the classroom run smoother. “We’ve practiced with these devices a lot. We’ve pretended like were students in other classrooms where I’ll call up another teacher and they will pretend they’re a student.”

Ryan hopes kids learning virtual will have a seamless learning experience. “Chemistry is a hard subject. Students will be able to follow along very well because they’re not just reading about it in the book and then trying to follow example problems. They’ll actually be seeing my lectures.”

Students even teacher get first-day jitters.

Ryan says, “23 years teaching and I’m still a little nervous, and this year very much so.”

The Freedom School District tackled another issue– bussing– Superintendent Kilstofte says parents have stepped up — by offering to drive their kids to school and allowing the older students to walk with the assistance of several crossing guards.