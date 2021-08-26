‘Freedom, WI’: Film crews close Kaukauna road, Mayor participates

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Curious about Tuesday road closures in Kaukauna? A film crew visited the community in the early morning hours for a day.

According to a release, ‘Freedom, WI‘ is an independent movie and is described as a coming-of-age story set in Wisconsin – about a young woman who experienced a great deal of loss during her lifetime while growing up in a small town.

On August 24, 2nd Street from Crooks Ave to Main St. was closed from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. due to filming.

Why Wisconsin?

The connection with the state seems to stem from the Director of the film. “The reason we’re filming is because our Director and Writer, Molly Preston, went to Lawrence University and she lived in Wisconsin for about seven or eight years. And she considers this her home still even though she’s since moved to Portland, Oregon,” says Katie Dalziel, Co-Producer/Assistant Director.

Members say the story is a darkly-comedic love letter to the unique spirit, scenic landscape, and timeless beauty of Wisconsin.

Lights, camera, action

Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman was on set and acted in the film!

The Director told Local 5 that the Mayor is making his debut on the silver screen as an extra. Dalziel says the Mayor was brought on board after he asked her if extras were needed for the film.

“We initially contacted the Mayor’s Office to close this street down. We worked with Mayor Penterman and one of his staff to get the permits and put barricades up. And then when we were finishing up that email exchange he said ‘Let me know if you need any extras’ and we were like of course we need extras,” explains Dalziel.

Dalziel goes on to say that filming in Kaukauna will leave a fun Easter egg for people to look for when it is finished.

There is no word on how the public can view the film when it gets done. Since it’s an independent film, showings prove to be more scarce. As of right now, Dalziel says they are working on finding a distributor and plan on submitting the film to a few festivals when it is complete.